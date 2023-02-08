There'll be no escaping 'em!

1420 GMT (0920 US Eastern time) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before the Wall Street Journal CFO Network Summit

1430 GMT (0930 US Eastern time) Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook participates in conversation before the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies: Voice at the Table Policy Forum

1500 GMT (1000 US Eastern time) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participate in "Economic Mobility" student conversation hosted by Tougaloo College

1730 GMT (1230 US Eastern time) Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari answers questions in person in a town-hall style hybrid Boston Economic Club luncheon

1845 GMT (1345 US Eastern time) Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the 2023 Arkansas State University Agribusiness Conference

Out of this lot most eyes, and ears, will be on Williams and Waller.