Early comment in the House from Powell, he notes that there is still data to come before the March 22 and that he hasn't seen today's JOLTS data.

March decision is data dependent, we will be guided by incoming data

Notes jobs and CPI data

When I said we're going to be looking at the data, it meant upcoming data

We have not made any decision about the March meeting

You have to assume this is a deliberate Federal Reserve pushback on the market pricing a 70% chance of 50 bps today (though it's coming down on this comment).

The question was: How do you think about the March meeting? So it was open-ended and I even wonder if he asked to be asked that question because he was immediately ready and read from notes.