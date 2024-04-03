Inflation was not question of just demand overheating, but also involved a supply shock.

Needed to see an unwinding of the pandemic led distortions and the effects of tighter monetary policy

We think monetary policy is tight

There may be more supply-side gains to be had on inflation

Labor market is rebounding

Labor market has made substantial progress toward better balance.

Fed is still committed to getting inflation to 2% over time.

Because of origins of inflation, there was a path to getting inflation back down without the usual job losses. The reason is supply-side impact.

Market update: US yields have dipped to the downside. The 10 year yield is now negative on the day at 4.361%. The 2-year yield is down two basis points at 4.680%.

US stocks are moving higher with the S&P in the index now up 0.37%. The NASDAQ index is trading up 0.49%.

The US dollar is moving lower. The EURUSD is testing it 200 day moving out at 1.08323. Closing above that moving average would be more bullish. The GBPUSD is trading to a new session high and the highest level since March 28. It is approaching its 100-day moving average at 1.2657. The USDJPY is trading at 151.60 and approaches its 100-hour moving average at 151.498, and 200-hour moving average at 151.440.

I do think monetary policy is working

Economy rebalancing in interest sensitivity sectors such as housing

The supply-side recovery is creating new demand. It is also stimulating new supply and is why growth is increasing while inflation is moving lower.

Risk to cutting rates too soon as well as waiting too long

If cut too soon, the progress on inflation could stop and reverse

The other risk is if we wait too long and cut too slowly in which case we may have a weakening of the labor market

The risk of moving too soon would be really quite disruptive.

Stocks are coming off a bit on the last comments but still higher. S&P is up 10 points or 0.18%. NASDAQ is up 50 points or 0.31%