Ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting next Tuesday, October 4 (statement is due at 0330 GMT) comes a Reuters poll of analysts:

21 of 29 analysts are forecasting a 50bp cash rate rise

8 saying 25 bp

14 of 27 respondents to a further question expect the cash rate to be 3.35% or higher by the end of this year

The current cash rate is 2.35%

after the October meeting there are two more meetings this year for the RBA, November 1 and December 6.