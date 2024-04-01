Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Christopher Kent

Headlines via Reuters:

RBA to adopt an ample reserves system for monetary policy

To use open market repo operations at a price near the cash rate target

To offer repos in full allotment auctions

Supply of reserves can rise and fall in line with changes in demand

RBA could also supply reserves via purchases of short-dated government bonds and/or fx swaps

Can respond to market stresses if needed, including by conducting OMO more frequently than once a week

Will end the current ‘floor’ system with an excess of reserves

RBA’s balance sheet will be no larger than needs to be in order to implement monetary policy

No change to current rundown of balance sheet by holding bonds to maturity

Public consultation and liaison with market participants will commence shortly

The brief explanations (via Reuters):

The RBA intends to change the way it provides liquidity to the banking system, moving to one that provides ample liquidity through regular money market operations.

Kent said the Bank would end its current system of setting a floor for rates with excess reserves and an exchange settlement (ES) rate. Instead, it will shift over time to a system of ample reserves in which banks' demands for reserves are satisfied via open market repo operations at a price near the cash rate target, in what are known as full allotment auctions.

AUD barely noticed: