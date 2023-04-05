The Reserve Bank of New Zealand have raised their cash rate target by 50 basis points, more than the +25 that was the consensus expected.

From the minutes to the meeting:

  • Economy is starting from a slightly weaker position than assumed in the february statement
  • However, demand continues to outpace supply
  • Over the medium-term, the inflationary impacts of recent severe weather events are likely to be somewhat larger than assumed at the time of the february statement
  • Labour market remains strong, with employment continuing to expand

NZD/USD been marked higher

