Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr spoke to the NZ Economics Forum at Waikato University earlier.

It was a general sort of speech in whcih he spenet much time explaining the need to balance policy in order to achieve the Bank's mandates. For example:

The bank had to have regard to “other issues around financial stability and unnecessary volatility and that's where the balancing act gets really hard”

“Lifting the official cash rate too far or too fast can, for example, lead to a severe downturn; spending and investment collapses, and you ended up with a much higher exchange rate because foreign exchange dealers chase the high-yielding New Zealand dollar, and you crush the export sector.

This comment was a little more specific to the current cycle, indicating that a less aggressive approach to hiking lies ahead:

“We need to bring inflation back to a target range. But of course, we need to do it over a reasonable horizon so as not to unnecessarily crash the economy and turn temporary, slower growth into permanent unemployment,”

Full text is here:

Download a PDF of Governor Adrian Orr's speech (PDF, 1.45 MB)

---

Meanwhile, check out the bid in kiwi$ at 0.6200, it doesn't get much more in your face than this: