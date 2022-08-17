RBNZ takes the Official Cash Rate to 3% from 2.5%

RBZN projections for the path ahead:

  • sees OCR at 3.69% in December this year (up from its previous projection at 3.41%)
  • sees OCR at 4.1 in September 2023 (from 3.95%)
  • sees OCR at 4.1% in December 2023 (from 3.95%)
  • sees OCR at 3.65% in September 2025

On the currency, sees the NZ dollar TWI around 71.7 in September 2023 (prior was 71.8))

More:

