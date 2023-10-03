The Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy announcement is due at 0100 GMT, 2100 US Eastern time.
I posted a preview from ANZ earlier:
Indeed, a 'hawkish hold' is widely expected.
KiwiBank:
- We’re expecting déjà vu, with no change in policy nor tone from the August update.
- The cash rate is expected to be left untouched (5.50%) and the statement will reaffirm the need to keep rates restrictive.
- The RBNZ’s job: stabilise inflation.
Westpac:
- We think the RBNZ will keep the OCR at 5.50% at its October review.
- We expect the RBNZ to retain the tightening bias expressed in the August Statement and will aim to retain maximum flexibility to tighten (or not) in November should data warrant.
- A surprise tightening to 5.75% is a risk, but we think no more than a 10-20% chance.
Also: