The Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy announcement is due at 0100 GMT, 2100 US Eastern time.

I posted a preview from ANZ earlier:

Indeed, a 'hawkish hold' is widely expected.

KiwiBank:

We’re expecting déjà vu, with no change in policy nor tone from the August update.

The cash rate is expected to be left untouched (5.50%) and the statement will reaffirm the need to keep rates restrictive.

The RBNZ’s job: stabilise inflation.

Westpac:

We think the RBNZ will keep the OCR at 5.50% at its October review.

We expect the RBNZ to retain the tightening bias expressed in the August Statement and will aim to retain maximum flexibility to tighten (or not) in November should data warrant.

A surprise tightening to 5.75% is a risk, but we think no more than a 10-20% chance.

Also: