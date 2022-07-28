The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) says its Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) is working largely as planned and it'll be staying in place until its scheduled end in December.

FLP was launched by the RBNZ in December 2020 to provide additional monetary stimulus to the economy

Interest.co.nz asked the RBNZ a series of questions about the FLP.

"The FLP is scheduled to end in December 2022. The commitment to the FLP is important to ensure this tool remains credible for future use if required," an RBNZ spokesman told interest.co.nz.

