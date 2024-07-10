The Reserve Bank of New Zealand decision is due at 2pm New Zealand time:
- 0200 GMT
- 2200 US Eastern time
The Bank is widely expected to hold rates at 5.50%
- While inflation is still well above target the subsiding NZ economy is likely to prompt the Bank to be a touch less hawkish than it was in May and to voice concern over sluggish economy, worsening business confidence
- This meeting is a policy review, not a full Monetary Policy Statement; there will be no fresh economic forecasts or briefing issued
