Richmond Fed Pres Barkin is speaking once again. He has been a regular on the speaking circuit this week:

Fed can take time on decision to cut rates

Needs to see more data to build confidence inflation is falling

No one wants inflation to flare up again

Inflation has surprised to the upside before

Upcoming inflation data is likely to be favorable

Upside inflation risks are still around

Recent economic data has been 'remarkable'

Possible path back to 2% inflation will be bumpy

Firms more stable on employment, see less pricing power

Business contacts less worried about recession risks

Barkin is totally unsure and is not afraid to say that. He is in no hurry to do anything right now.