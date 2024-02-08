Thomas Barkin Richmond Fed 2

Richmond Fed Pres Barkin is speaking once again. He has been a regular on the speaking circuit this week:

  • Fed can take time on decision to cut rates
  • Needs to see more data to build confidence inflation is falling
  • No one wants inflation to flare up again
  • Inflation has surprised to the upside before
  • Upcoming inflation data is likely to be favorable
  • Upside inflation risks are still around
  • Recent economic data has been 'remarkable'
  • Possible path back to 2% inflation will be bumpy
  • Firms more stable on employment, see less pricing power
  • Business contacts less worried about recession risks

Barkin is totally unsure and is not afraid to say that. He is in no hurry to do anything right now.