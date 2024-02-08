Richmond Fed Pres Barkin is speaking once again. He has been a regular on the speaking circuit this week:
- Fed can take time on decision to cut rates
- Needs to see more data to build confidence inflation is falling
- No one wants inflation to flare up again
- Inflation has surprised to the upside before
- Upcoming inflation data is likely to be favorable
- Upside inflation risks are still around
- Recent economic data has been 'remarkable'
- Possible path back to 2% inflation will be bumpy
- Firms more stable on employment, see less pricing power
- Business contacts less worried about recession risks
Barkin is totally unsure and is not afraid to say that. He is in no hurry to do anything right now.