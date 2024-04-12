Monetary Authority of Singapore:

Will maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band

There will be no change to its width and the level at which it is centred.

Singapore economy is expected to strengthen over 2024

For 2024 as a whole, both mas core inflation and CPI-all items inflation are projected to come in at an average of 2.5–3.5%

Slightly negative output gap is projected to narrow further in h2 2024

2024 GDP growth forecast to come in between 1–3%

MAS core inflation is likely to remain elevated in the earlier part of the year

for 2024 excluding the impact of the increases in the GST rate, core and headline inflation are forecast at 1.5–2.5%.

MAS core inflation should stay on its broadly moderating path and step down in q4, before falling further into 2025

Prospects for the Singapore economy should improve over the course of 2024

Current monetary policy settings remain appropriate

Prevailing rate of appreciation of the policy band is needed to keep a restraining effect on imported inflation

Prevailing rate of appreciation of the policy band is sufficient to ensure medium-term price stability

Core inflation forecast to stay elevated in immediate quarters ahead, before stepping down more discernibly in q4 2024 and into 2025

Will closely monitor global and domestic economic developments, and remain vigilant to risks to inflation and growth

In the near term, core inflation will remain around current levels

Excluding impact of GST increases, underlying inflation estimated to have been unchanged in Jan–Feb from q4 last year

SGD update:

Repeating what I posted earlier:

MAS's key monetary policy tool is its exchange rate policy. It adjusts the exchange rate of its dollar (SGD) instead of changing domestic interest rates like most other economies.

It manages the SGD exchange rate against a basket of currencies of Singapore's major trading partners.

sets the path of the policy band of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER)

this serves to strengthen or weaken the local currency against those of its main trading partners

S$NEER is a combined index made up of bilateral exchange rates between Singapore and its major trading partners

is a trade-weighted exchange rate

MAS permits the S$NEER to move up and down within the policy band (exact levels are not disclosed). If it goes out of this band, the MAS steps in by buying or selling Singapore dollars.

The policy band has three parameters that the MAS can adjust:

the slope, the level and the width

adjusting the slope will influence the pace at which the Singapore dollar strengthens or weakens

adjusting the level, or mid-point, of the policy band allows for an immediate strengthening or weakening of the S$NEER,

widening the policy band allows for more volatility of the S$NEER

these parameters are what are reviewed

The MAS made an unexpected announcement in October 2023 that it was switching to quarterly meetings to assess monetary settings from 2024. It had been meeting only twice a year, in April and October (but could, and did from time to time, meet more often, if conditions demanded an immediate change in settings, such as in 2022 when high inflation triggered two off-cycle moves).