SNB Schlegel is on the wire saying:

Banks need to better prepare collateral in the future to obtain emergency liquidity from central banks.

It is crucial to slow the speed at which deposits can be withdrawn.

Credit Suisse received the largest amount of liquidity assistance ever provided to a single bank worldwide.

Liquidity assistance alone would not have resolved the crisis

Comments are not economic or policy related but addresses banking risks and comments that measures need to be taken to clean up to prevent a Credit Suisse in the future.