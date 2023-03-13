Lagarde worried

The rates market is now pricing in a 60% chance that the ECB hikes just 25 bps on Thursday.

That's going to be the first test of central bank resolve. The market thinks there's a compelling reason to take it slower here until the banking picture clears.

The worry for Lagarde is that by taking it slower, they stoke inflation if/when the banking picture clears up.

There's some artistry needed here as well because central banks have to factor in how banks manage lending in light of this episode. Ultimately, it could mean that banks begin to horde case and that kind of activity makes rate hikes unnecessary.