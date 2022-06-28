From S&P's latest Economic Outlook for the Asia-Pacific.
- growth is easing in the region as export demand softens in line with an expected slowdown among major global economies
- "However the recovery in domestic demand from COVID is largely intact, so overall growth has softened only modestly,"
- "This is especially so in Australia, India, Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines where growth is more domestic demand-oriented."
- Inflation has risen across the region, largely driven by higher energy and commodity prices but not by as much as in the US and Europe.
On Australia more specifically:
- has cut its Australia 2022 growth forecast to 3.6% (from 4% previously)
- 2023 projection is 2.8% (2.7% prior forecast)
- expects inflation to average 5% in Australia this year, back to 3% in 2023 & 2.5% in 2024
S&P's outlook for RBA cash rate policy:
- expects further hikes to 1.75% this year
- 2.5% in 2023
- 2.75% in 2024
- cut to 2.5% in 2025.