The European Central Bank is expected to hold rates steady at its meeting today, Thursday, 11 April 2024.

The Bank is expected to signal a June rate cut, owing to the rapid fall in inflation and ongoing economic weakness.

Deutsche Bank:

"June feels like a compromise between doves and hawks

The hawks accept that the inflation outlook has improved but don't want to rush into easing as soon as April. The doves may be pleased the hawks are not opposing cuts and are happy to wait until June for a stronger consensus on a cut."

--

An earlier preview of the meeting:

Statement due at 1215 GMT / 0815 US Eastern time