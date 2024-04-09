Below is a very handy ECB cheat sheet from ING:
The bank thinks that EURUSD is expensive at current levels, but unless we get strong guidance for deeper cuts after June the impact might be more short-lived. I share their sentiment in this regard.
They think that the pair would need an equity-sell off as well as an official start to the ECB’s rate cutting cycle for a move lower.
There is a greater chance of a move towards 1.07 compared to a break higher to 1.09.
Personally, I think a lot of bad news is priced for the EUR, but time will tell.