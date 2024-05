ECBs Wunsch is on the wires saying:

I see a path for initiating rate cut this year.

Cost of remaining time for too long is seen to outweigh the cost of premature easing.

There is room to cut 50 basis points but when will depend on data.

The need for critical evaluation of ECBs modeling framework, role of models in policymaking.

Comments are not too out of line except they are broad in scope.