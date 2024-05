The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says China's economy is set to grow 5% this year, after a "strong" first quarter

upgrading its earlier forecast of 4.6%

For 2025 it forecasts 4.5%

from 4.1% previously

"Strong Q1 GDP data and recent policy measures" drove the upgrades says the IMF.

It forecasts growth to slow to 3.3% by 2029, citing aging and slower productivity growth.