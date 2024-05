This Friday at 10 am, I'll be hosting a webinar on Macro Conviction.

The big money in markets is in finding a trend and riding it. In order to do that, you need to have conviction in your thesis. This webinar is about how to acquire that conviction and some concrete techniques to stay in the trade.

These are topics I'm passionate about so I'm looking forward to it. We will also be talking about the themes that I have conviction in.

