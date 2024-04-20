Swiss National Bank Chair Jordan spoke with Switzerland's national broadcaster, Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF, "Swiss Radio and Television"), saying that in many countries:

economic growth is too low

productivity is too low

the level of debt is too high

and deficits are too large

and that this is not sustainable. Jordan didn't offer up specific solutions beyond saying that structural reforms to increase productivity and boost growth are needed. Meanwhile, central banks need a different focus: