Reuters carry the report with recommendations from a group of academics, the "SNB Observatory". The recommendations are based on the fact that the SNB has made $1 trillion in foreign currency investments, including shares in Amazon (AMZN.O), Google-owner Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Starbucks (SBUX.O), during its campaign to halt the appreciation the Swiss franc.

Swiss National Bank should convert its massive pile of foreign stocks and bonds into a sovereign wealth fund like Norway's

"There is no reason why a Swiss fund, being of a similar size to the Norwegian fund and being as well managed, could in 2021 not have made a payout of $40 billion or more, that's reasonable,"

I the past the SNB has greeted such an idea without enthusiasm. SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan has said using the central bank's funds in a sovereign wealth fund would a "very bad idea"

would damage its ability to carry out independent monetary policy.