The Swiss National Bank is expected to hike by 50bp. Due at 8.30 am GMT, which is 4.30am US Eastern time:
Snippet from ING:
- Unlike the ECB, the SNB has not pre-announced anything, so it is freer in its choices
- Our baseline scenario remains a 50 bps rate hike, but the probability of this has seriously diminished, and neither the status quo nor a 25 bps hike can be ruled out.
And, Standard Chartered:
- We expect the SNB to hike by 50 bps, taking the policy rate to 1.5% from 1.0%.
- Hawkish policy comments, higher-than-expected February inflation and a widening interest rate differential with other major central banks support our view.
- We now see a final 25 bps hike in June to a terminal rate of 1.75% (1.5% previously), followed by a pause.