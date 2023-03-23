The Swiss National Bank is expected to hike by 50bp. Due at 8.30 am GMT, which is 4.30am US Eastern time:

Snippet from ING:

Unlike the ECB, the SNB has not pre-announced anything, so it is freer in its choices

Our baseline scenario remains a 50 bps rate hike, but the probability of this has seriously diminished, and neither the status quo nor a 25 bps hike can be ruled out.

And, Standard Chartered: