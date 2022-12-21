I somehow missed this, doing a catch-up now.

Good for a giggle (because its true!)

NAB on the Bank of Japan:

the expansion of the tolerance band around the YCC target to +/-0.5% from +/-0.25%, something that Governor Kuroda has been telling anyone who would listen in recent months was not under consideration, since it would, he said, be tantamount to a rate rise.

Last night he told us, ‘The move is not a rate hike’.

The BoJ thus takes out our award for the most unpredictable central bank of 2022.

And, implications:

the expansion of the tolerance band around the YCC target to +/-0.5% from +/-0.25% ... whatever the BoJ (and government) will have us want to believe, (has) been interpreted as putting the writing on the wall for a policy shift next year almost regardless of the 2023 wage round. It is also seen as signifying a formal end to tolerance/desirability of Yen weakness.

I posted earlier on another factor that's going to drive yen higher in 2023: