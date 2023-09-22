Fed's Daly

San Francisco Fed Pres. Mary Daly is a speaking (nonvoting member):

We stood at this week on rates in recognition that we are closer to our destination.

We are holding rates steady to collect information to see if more is necessary.

Holding rates this week doesn't predict what we will do next.

We need to go at a slower pace.

We've had a good set of data in last few months, inflation is coming down.

Labor market is gradually adjusting.

Unequivocally good news that inflation is coming down, and labor market adjusting gradually.

I'm not ready to declare victory.

We will not be satisfied until we are confident inflation is on a path back to stability.

We want to bring inflation to 2% as gently as we can.

We do not know if we need to hold rates here or do more.

Patience is a prudent strategy.

Fed's Daly is not a voting member. Her comments are positive for inflation and for soft landing, but she at the same time hedges herself.