San Francisco Fed Pres. Mary Daly is a speaking (nonvoting member):
- We stood at this week on rates in recognition that we are closer to our destination.
- We are holding rates steady to collect information to see if more is necessary.
- Holding rates this week doesn't predict what we will do next.
- We need to go at a slower pace.
- We've had a good set of data in last few months, inflation is coming down.
- Labor market is gradually adjusting.
- Unequivocally good news that inflation is coming down, and labor market adjusting gradually.
- I'm not ready to declare victory.
- We will not be satisfied until we are confident inflation is on a path back to stability.
- We want to bring inflation to 2% as gently as we can.
- We do not know if we need to hold rates here or do more.
- Patience is a prudent strategy.
Fed's Daly is not a voting member. Her comments are positive for inflation and for soft landing, but she at the same time hedges herself.