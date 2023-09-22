Fed's Daly
San Francisco Fed Pres. Mary Daly is a speaking (nonvoting member):

  • We stood at this week on rates in recognition that we are closer to our destination.
  • We are holding rates steady to collect information to see if more is necessary.
  • Holding rates this week doesn't predict what we will do next.
  • We need to go at a slower pace.
  • We've had a good set of data in last few months, inflation is coming down.
  • Labor market is gradually adjusting.
  • Unequivocally good news that inflation is coming down, and labor market adjusting gradually.
  • I'm not ready to declare victory.
  • We will not be satisfied until we are confident inflation is on a path back to stability.
  • We want to bring inflation to 2% as gently as we can.
  • We do not know if we need to hold rates here or do more.
  • Patience is a prudent strategy.

Fed's Daly is not a voting member. Her comments are positive for inflation and for soft landing, but she at the same time hedges herself.