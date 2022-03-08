I gave the heads up on this yesterday:

Heads up for RBA big wigs speaking this week: Lowe, Debelle, then Lowe again

(Lowe speaks again on Friday)

Lowe speaks Wednesday, 9th March (2220 GMT on 8th March),

& then Deputy Debelle (0800 GMT on 9th March)

Ears will be listening to both of these officials, Debelle carries no less weight in local financial markets than does Lowe. Be on the alert for comments regarding

the prospects of the jobless rate dropping under 4% (NAB think it will this month, data is out next week)

where inflation is headed, above 3% will moved the RBA closer to hiking (although is on the record as saying he wants to see a 'couple' more CPOI reports, which men's the August meeting at the earliest ... let's see if he maintains that guidance)

wage growth progress (the RBA wants to see higher wage growth to cement a wage driven higher inflation rate .... careful what ya wish for folks!)