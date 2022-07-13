Moments ago we had the widely-telegraphed 50bp rate hike from the RBNZ:

The next RBNZ meeting is on August 18. There will be a

full Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) (today's meeting brought only a brief 'Review' of policy, see that first bullet above for highlights

and media conference

At this early stage (minutes after the rate hike) there is no reason to doubt another rate hike is coming. +50bp is not out of the question again.

NZD/USD has had its wiggle, it looks like its back to eyeing global developments for the next move catalyst.