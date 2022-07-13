Moments ago we had the widely-telegraphed 50bp rate hike from the RBNZ:

The next RBNZ meeting is on August 18. There will be a

  • full Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) (today's meeting brought only a brief 'Review' of policy, see that first bullet above for highlights
  • and media conference

At this early stage (minutes after the rate hike) there is no reason to doubt another rate hike is coming. +50bp is not out of the question again.

NZD/USD has had its wiggle, it looks like its back to eyeing global developments for the next move catalyst.

nzd usd rbnz 222 13 July 2022