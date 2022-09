The mid-rate for onshore yuan is expected at 7.0951 (Reuters estimate).

the setting is due at 0115 GMT

Its been a roller coaster for the yuan this week. It appears to me that with the focus on the ructions in the UK the PBoC took the opportunity to confirm a weaker yuan. In the middle of the week the bank issued a warning against continued 'one-way' moves and this has seen some retrace.

