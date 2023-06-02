The latest from Fedwatcher Nick Timiraos has been published at the Wall Street Journal.

Friday’s jobs report does little to clarify the Federal Reserve’s debate over whether to hold rates steady this month. But it underscores the prospect that, if officials do so, they could favor raising rates later this summer.

It notes that those who already favored a rate rise in June are likely to be more convinced of the need while those who want time to assess could still lean towards skipping a June hike.