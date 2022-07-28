Dow Jones / Market Watch with a piece drawing implications from the long break between now and the next scheduled Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting (September 20 & 21).

“The reason that the idea of an intermeeting hike in August has picked up some momentum is that it is a long time between now and the next meeting,” said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities in New York.

The bar for getting to an August rate hike would be if consumer price index readings, most notably the month-over-month measures and core gauges which exclude volatile food and energy items, continue to come in where they are now or the trajectory moves higher, Faranello said via phone.

Its possible, but likely? Well ... the next CPI report will be the one to watch. When is that?

July 2022 CPI data are scheduled to be released on August 10, 2022, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

After this data release is the Federal Reserve-sponsored global central bank annual symposium in Jackson Hole, coming up on August 25 to 27.

---

Busy days ahead!