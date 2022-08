Goldman Sachs with two of their indicators.

First, is their 'Financial Conditions Index' (FCI). It jumped 25 points just last week, the biggest factor in the jump was the stronger US dollar, TWI in the graph below (and that doesn't look like reversing much any time soon):

Second is the Goldman Sachs 'bull / bear' indicator. GS says its looking less extreme but they see little scope for higher equities levels across markets for the next 3-6 months and even limited return potential out 12 mionths.