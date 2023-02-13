Reuters pick this up from the UK's the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD)

survey by CIPD said 55% of recruiters planned to lift base or variable pay this year as they struggle to hire and retain staff in Britain's tight labour market

expected median annual pay awards in 2023 rose to 5% - the highest since CIPD records began in 2012 - from 4% in the previous three months.

More than half of respondents reported having problems filling vacancies, and nearly one in three expected similar issues in the next six months.

Wage rises could add another to the Bank of England's "reasons to hike rates" list!