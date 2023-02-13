Reuters pick this up from the UK's the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD)
- survey by CIPD said 55% of recruiters planned to lift base or variable pay this year as they struggle to hire and retain staff in Britain's tight labour market
- expected median annual pay awards in 2023 rose to 5% - the highest since CIPD records began in 2012 - from 4% in the previous three months.
- More than half of respondents reported having problems filling vacancies, and nearly one in three expected similar issues in the next six months.
---
Wage rises could add another to the Bank of England's "reasons to hike rates" list!