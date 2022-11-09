US October inflation data, CPI, is due at 1330 GMT.

This snapshot below is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

Snippet preview via Scotia:

CPI for October kicks ... it’s likely to be another hot one.



this could be the eleventh time in the past thirteen months that core CPI will have posted month-over-month seasonally adjusted gains of 0.5% or more

Among the expected drivers are the following factors:

If nothing else changed other than year-ago base effects then the rate of inflation would ebb from 8.2% y/y in September to 7.3% in October. It’s vital to look through this toward the incremental price pressures in month-over-month seasonally adjusted and annualized terms.

October tends to be a seasonal up-month for unadjusted prices as input into the year-over-year rate.

Gas prices pushed higher by an estimated 3.7% m/m NSA which is more than is seasonally normal

Natural gas prices fell sharply ... but a) it doesn’t all flow through CPI in a single month, b) there are other fuels in that category, and c) there is only a 1% weight attached to it.

Used vehicle prices declined a bit, but the modest 4% weight

New vehicle prices were very little changed

Food retail prices are expected to remain hot

Shelter costs ... will probably remain hot