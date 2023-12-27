The December 18 and 19 Bank of Japan policy meeting minutes post is here:

We've heard plenty of speculation of an imminent pivot from the Bank for around two years now and so far ... nope/

The summary remarks from the meeting are just more of the same. there is enough in there to show the Bank is aware that conditions may fall into place for removing YCC and eventually jacking short term rates up out of negative. But, not yet.

USD/JPY jumped a little on the release of the minutes and has since gained further. As high as just above 142.80. I doubt it has legs to move above 143.00 on the day here: