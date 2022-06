But French inflation is among lowest across euro area countries

Should be able to escape a recession

Jobless rate in France should stay below 8% by 2024

Even though French headline inflation may be somewhat lower as compared to other name stay countries in Europe, it is already suffering from a fallout in consumption in Q1. With inflation pressures gripping further in Q2 and still persisting as we get into Q3, that will make it tough for the economic outlook in the months ahead.