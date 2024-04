French central bank head, and thus a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council (the policy setters at the Bank), François Villeroy de Galhau spoke with French media, Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview.

“Bar a surprise, we should decide on the first cut at our next meeting on June 6,”

he’s more confident about the downward trajectory of inflation

“Our cut early June will have to be followed by other cuts by year-end”

