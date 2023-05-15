Westpac in New Zealand are forecasting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cash rate target to 6% by August.

WPAC say:

by mid-2024 it should be clearer that inflation pressures have substantially moderated, CPI should be closer to 4% and the prospect of reaching 3% will become "more than just a figment of an economic forecaster's wild imagination"

"As always, significant risks to this central outlook exist - but our sense is that these remain to the upside in terms of inflation persistence and hence interest rates"

"A key upside risk is the size and amplitude of the migration cycle we are now firmly within. We have included a reasonable assessment of what might be expected but if a greater and more protracted migration cycle eventuates then we would expect the net demand impact on the economy and inflation to be greater and more persistent."

But if inward migration triggers an early return to a strong housing market, then Westpac said the resulting boost to consumption, investment, and the labour market could really challenge the assumption that inflation expectations remain anchored to the 1-3 percent target range.

---

The RBNZ cash rate is currently 5.25%.

