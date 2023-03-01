Rent inflation could remain elevated

The WSJ Timiraos tweeted that the KC Fed is out with a report saying:

There may be a false dawn in easing rents

a return to pre-pandemic rates of rent inflation it could remain elusive

Tight labor markets suggest rent inflation is likely to remain elevated

rent inflation contributed more than 3 percent to core CPI inflation in 2022:Q4.

Prior to the pandemic, when inflation was running near 2 percent, rent inflation was contributing only about 1.5 percent to core CPI inflation.

Even if goods inflation continues to normalize, rent inflation would also need to meaningfully decline to return inflation to 2 percent.

