US Treasury Secretary Yellen speaking in a CNBC intervew

  • Says our projection is that as early as June 1 treasury will run out of cash and extraordinary measures to pay government's debts
  • Something has to give, it's essential that Congress raise debt ceiling
  • Default would be 'huge hit' to u.s. Economy
  • If congress doesn't raise debt ceiling, president biden will have to make decisions on what to do with resources, but there are no good options
  • Doesn't want to discuss or rank options
  • Default would have 'tremendously adverse effects' on financial markets and economy
  • Clearly there is a big gap between the president's position and that of Republicans on debt ceiling
  • Republican spending proposals are 'draconian'

