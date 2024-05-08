Japan finance minister Suzuki is still talking, says he has no comment on FX intervention. Says confirmation of intervention could affect future action:

deeply concerned over the negative impact of weak yen

will closely watch market moves

will take action when needed

do not see an absolute line FX level we must defend, we are focused on fluctuations

He spoke earlier, as did Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:

USD/JPY has inched higher since, knocking on the door of 156: