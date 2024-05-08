Japan finance minister Suzuki is still talking, says he has no comment on FX intervention. Says confirmation of intervention could affect future action:
- deeply concerned over the negative impact of weak yen
- will closely watch market moves
- will take action when needed
- do not see an absolute line FX level we must defend, we are focused on fluctuations
He spoke earlier, as did Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:
Japan finance minister Suzuki says he is watching FX movement with a sense of urgency
Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says monetary policy does not seek to control forex rates
USD/JPY has inched higher since, knocking on the door of 156: