BTC is on the move higher, setting a fresh 30 day or so high





Seems related to the mark up in Tether, which moved hi9gher prior to BTC





BTC is also gaining from the move back into 'risk' as the market response to the US/Iran conflict winds back a little.





---

On a side note its more fun when BTC falls in price. When I do a post on that movement the whiny crypto guys come out in force to cryptosplain to me. Always good for LOLz.