Facebook says Libra will not be offered until regulatory concerns 'fully addressed'

Comments from Facebook's Marcus on Libra

Libra will not be offered until regulatory concerns and approvals are fully addressed

If US doesn't lead in digital innovation others will

Libra has no intention of competing with sovereign currencies

Libra decisions will be democratic and transparent among association members

Libra members will be required to compy with anti-money laundering and bank secrecy act rules

Customer information will not be shared with Facebook, cannot be used for ad targeting

Facebook likely to realize greater advertising revenue after launch as users increasingly use Facebook as payment platform



The comments are from prepared remarks from David Marcus, who will speak to Senators at a hearing tomorrow.