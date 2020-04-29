2 reasons Brexit trade negotiations between the EU & UK are bogged down
An update on where Brexit is at, specifically trade talks between the European Union and the UK - coronavirus delays and fundamental difference between the two are the issues.
EU & UK Brexit trade talks began again a week ago. Reuters cite unnamed sources though saying talks have hit blocks:
- "We are at an impasse"
- "There are plenty of minor technical details where we could find solutions. But on the fundamental goals each side is trying to achieve - the differences are enormous. Things cannot move without a political push. And it's missing."
More negotiations are due to take place by early June.Meanhwile the clock is ticking to UK exit, UK PM Johnsosn insits there will be no extension.