A bull and near term bear case for gold

What's gold's next move?









A near term bear case





The general consensus at the moment is for gold upside in the short and medium term. So, it was with interest that I came across a piece on Bloomberg's Market Live Blog making a case for gold falls in the near term. The logic was as follows:





Central bank stimulus is priced in and the reflation trade is now faltering.

The financial system is not collapsing, yet gold bullishness is based on the view that central bank liquidity will devalue fiat currencies and lead to inflation combined with safe haven demand.

Expecting correction in gold over the coming weeks





A bull case





On the same blog I also came across a piece arguing for more gold upside. Their logic was as follows:





Rising COVID-19 cases in the US will increase the economic damage.

The above point increases the odds for further losses in shares and more Fed stimulus. Both should aid gold upside.

Fed have made it clear they are willing to increase stimulus with Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida saying the Fed is prepared to take additional steps.



