A coronavirus case has been found in California - of unknown origin

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is significant because its the first U.S coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed

  • 1st case of the coronavirus in a person who did not recently return from a foreign country or have contact with a confirmed case
S&P500 futures lower 

US President Trump is giving a press conference, its just empty platitudes. He has nothing and this latest from Northern California is spooking US equities. 





