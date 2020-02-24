A decisive break below 1.0750 to open door to targeting 1.04-1.05 zone - MUFG

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What's next for EUR/USD

MUFG Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and flags a scope for further weakness in the near-term. 

"The EUR remains vulnerable to further weakness in the near-term. A further modest improvement in business confidence in the euro-zone PMI surveys for February has brought some temporary relief. The negative impact from COVID-19 on business confidence appears limited so far. However, we remain unconvinced that the recent improvement can be sustained," MUFG notes. 

"EUR/USD is now approaching a key long-term support level which comes in at 1.0750. A decisive break below would open the door to another leg lower for the EUR towards the lows put in place back in late 2016/ early 2017 between 1.0400 and 1.0500," MUFG adds.

