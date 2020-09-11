A number of hurricanes could spin up in the week ahead

Forget about Paulette and Rene





There are two tropical storms in the mid-Atlantic at the moment -- Paulette and Rene. Unless you're in the Bahamas, there is nothing to worry about with either. They're going to turn north into open water and then fade.





The ones to watch are the disturbances marked in orange an red. The orange one just off the coast of Florida is a risk for the oil and gas industry. It will cross over Florida on the weekend and move into the warm waters of the gulf of Mexico on the weekend. The NHC sees a 60% chance it will strengthen into a tropical depression (or more) next week.





The other one to watch is the red X just off the coast of Africa. There isn't much on the forecast track yet but they see a 90% chance it will grow into a tropical depression in the 5 days ahead.





We're right in the height of the storm season now.

