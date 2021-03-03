ADP US employment coming up next

US jobs data kicks off the day

Vaccine euphoria is the order of the day for the US on the news that all Americans will have access to the vaccine by the end of May.





While we digest that and keep an eye on OPEC, there is some important data to come.





Up first is the ADP employment survey in a few minutes at 1315 GMT. It's expected at +200K.





The main event is ISM services at 1500 GMT.





S&P 500 futures are up 17 points but risk has turned a bit lower in the past few minutes.

