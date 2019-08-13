Pres. Trump has threatened to pull the US out of the WTO

Pres. Trump threatens to pull US out of WTO.







He added:





"We know that they have been screwing us for years and it's not going to happen again"





This is not new. Here is an article from a year ago saying the same thing.









A few weeks ago Pres. Trump put forth a list of nations that are considered by the WTO as "developing countries" including China, and demanded they be taken off that list. He has a point.







ForexLive A primary complaint of Pres. Trump is that it allowed China to grow without effectively forcing China to curb subsidies and government controls that give its producers an advantage in world markets.

Pres. Trump tells Shell employees at a visit there today that he would pull the United States from the World Trade Organisation if conditions are not improved.